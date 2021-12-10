Yes, Ghosts’ Utkarsh Ambudkar was “extremely ecstatic” when his character was possessed.

Yes, Utkarsh Ambudkar of Ghosts was “extremely excited” for his character to be possessed.

Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) was possessed by Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), the deceased lady of Woodstone Manor, in episode 9 of Ghosts.

On Ghosts, we finally got a possession after only ten episodes.

Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Hetty Woodstone (Rebecca Wisocky) merged in the ninth episode of the CBS comedy.

The timing of this seizure couldn’t have been worse, as Jay and Samantha (Rose McIver) were meeting with a renowned wedding planner to pitch their rundown estate as a dream venue.

Ambudkar’s impersonation of Hetty inside Jay’s body caused a lot of hilarity.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Ambudkar expressed his delight at the opportunity to play both characters in the episode.

“It’s fun to push the character’s boundaries and see what other kinds of shenanigans Jay can get into,” he explained.

I believe Sam and Jay are frequently present to assist these truly amazing characters as they tell their stories, which is a lot of fun and rewarding, but being able to play a ghost was a lot of fun.

“I was ecstatic.”

This episode also allowed Ambudkar to do his own impression “of the incredible Wisocky,” and it’s safe to say that his impression of Wisocky’s character was spot on, as he nailed Hetty’s manner of speaking, the way she carried herself, and more.

This flawless impression, according to Ambudkar, would not have been possible without the help of two key individuals: Wisocky and director Katie Locke O’Brien.

“For Hetty, [Wisocky] has a really distinct character,” he explained, “so we chatted a little bit.”

I requested that she read me a few lines of dialogue.

And then, you know, with that corset…I think that was really enough.

Then there were the hands! With our director [O’Brien]’s help, the three of us were able to create something really cool.”

Despite the fact that Jay is unable to see the Woodstone Manor ghosts like Samantha, Ambudkar is hopeful that this episode has prepared Jay for future encounters with the undead.

“I think the fun thing about the American version of Ghosts is that Jay’s character is way more interactive in Sam’s relationship,” he said.

