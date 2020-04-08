Yes, Kylie Jenner Remains the Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in the World

Success may just be Kylie Jenner‘s middle name.

Earlier today, Forbes released their annual World’s Billionaires list and a familiar E! star has earned a spot once again.

For those who didn’t already guess, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the youngest self-made billionaire in the world for the second year in a row.

Kylie first made it onto the list in March 2019. And according to Forbes, she further cemented her spot last November when she agreed to sell 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for an impressive $600 million. The deal values her business at about $1.2 billion.

The businesswoman is one of just 2,095 people with a ten-digit fortune. Not too shabby, Kylie.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future,” Kylie previously told the publication. “But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

Since receiving recognition from Forbes in 2019, Kylie has only expanded her businesses, which now include products at Ulta stores across the country.

She teamed up with Kim Kardashian for a collaboration with KKW Fragrance while launching her own Kylie Skin.

Kylie also had the chance to collaborate with Stormi Webster. “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment sine the day I found out I was pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram as she announced the collection. “An entire collection…dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

So what’s next on Kylie’s to-do list? You’ll have to keep up to find out.

But E! News previously confirmed that Kylie filed documents to trademark the phrases “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum.” Is anyone else speculating that a fan convention could be in the works?

And we can’t help but mention that Kylie tends to give back with her success. She recently donated $1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts and previously gave $1 million to Australia wildfire relief efforts.

Well done, Kylie!