Yes, Teddi Mellencamp’s Baby Nursery Includes a Bunny From Lisa Rinna

Prepare to step all in to a very special nursery.

With less than six weeks to go until her due date, Teddi Mellencamp is hard at work preparing to expand her family. But in between her busy schedule that includes recording the Teddi Tea Pod podcast, designing a nursery was a bit overwhelming.

Fortunately, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star received some help.

“I’m so not a designer type when it comes to aesthetics. I went onto Modsy, filled out my style quiz and they gave me two options and I liked one and that was it. It was that easy!” Teddi shared with E! News exclusively at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. “And I picked a couple of key things that I knew were my non-negotiables and now it’s done.”

So what can lucky guests expect when they walk into the room?

“There is a picture that says, ‘You are loved,’ which I think is a mantra I’ve said to all my kids. Some of my other Housewives friends gave me some good gifts,” Teddi revealed. “Lisa Rinna gave me a bunny so that’s in there. I have a rocking horse from Erika Jayne. I have an amazing new Doona stroller from Kyle Richards so I’m set up.”

No matter how old—or young—you are, Teddi hopes you feel “comfortable, safe and relaxed” when you walk into the special space. And for this working mom, she has no problem spending lots of time in the room.

“I put a little day bed in there because I remember so many nights with my other kids where I would wake up in the middle of the night and I’d feed the baby and I’d just want to lay down because they’d be up in 30 minutes,” she shared.

Now that the baby’s nursery is complete, there’s one other big thing on the agenda: Time to pick a baby name.

After asking followers on Instagram to share their input, Teddi has now narrowed the list down. “It’s three now,” she shared. “Presley, Shay and Dove. We’re still a divided household but I feel like we’re close.”

To hear more about Teddi’s pregnancy journey, listen to her Teddi Tea Pod podcast on iHeartRadio.