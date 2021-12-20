Yes, the Coziest Boyfriend Flannel (You Don’t Have to Steal)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Why is it that borrowed clothing always feels more comfortable? It appears to be softer, and it looks better in the mirror.

Maybe it’s the extra dash of love that comes with receiving someone’s coat or flannel.

There’s nothing like it! It’s just a shame they always want it back.

What, they want to wear the items they bought for themselves?

They have no right to do that.

Okay, all right.

We understand — if we bought a super comfy-cozy-cute piece for ourselves, we wouldn’t want anyone else to keep it for a long time, either.

However, we haven’t been able to find anything as good as that borrowed boyfriend flannel.

Even shopping in the men’s section isn’t enough.

But today — today will be the day that everything changes!

At Amazon, you can get the Goodthreads Brushed Flannel Boyfriend Tunic for just (dollar)30! Prices are correct as of December 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

This flannel shirt is made of 100% cotton that has been brushed for an extra soft feel.

You won’t have to sit through any uncomfortable, stiff fabric phases because it has that washed-and-worn feeling — without the pilling or fading.

It also has a tunic-length hem, so it looks and feels like something you’d steal (ahem, borrow) for yourself.

And no one is going to take it back this time!

This shirt is a little thicker than a standard cotton tee, but it’s not heavy.

It can still be worn as a shirt rather than just a jacket.

When it comes to styling ideas, the button-up placket and button cuffs offer a lot of options!

This flannel can be worn buttoned up over a pair of comfy leggings on a lazy day because it’s long.

If you want to look more polished, tuck it into a pair of trousers or even a skirt.

