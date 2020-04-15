Yes, Tiger King Fashion Is a Now a Thing

We love these products, and we wish you do also. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a tiny share of the earnings from your purchases. Products are offered by the store, not E!.

It’s safe to claim we’ve all enjoyed Tiger King, sealing our new Netflix fixation with deep Internet dives to find what everyone is up to currently. Yet if you’re still not satisfied and also discover that tiger itch stays, possibly it’s time to satiate it with trendy patterns inspired by Tiger King‘s most well-known personalities!

There are tops that would make Joe Exotic honored, tiger print trousers and also flowered headbands that Carole Baskin might like, and perhaps even some items that Doc Antle would expect his, uh, fellow zookeepers to wear. Unfortunately, there’s absolutely nothing to honor John Finlay… unless you want to go out as well as obtain some tattoos? Totally your call on that a person!

But for the remainder, store the choices listed below as well as release your internal big feline fanatic in style!

