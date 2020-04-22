YoBailoenCasa, the challenge proposed by Spanish dance to celebrate its international day in quarantine

The National Dance Company and the National Ballet of Spain have joined in a challenge to celebrate the next International Dance Day, which will take place next Wednesday, April 29.

The directors of the respective companies, Joaquín de Luz and Rubén Olmo have published a video with individual choreographies about Ravel’s “Bolero”, performed by Carlos Núñez, who has selflessly yielded the music to this initiative.

Under the hashtags #YoBailoenCasa, # DíaInternacionalDanza and #challengedanza, both the Compañía Nacional de Danza and the Ballet Nacional de España propose to publish on social media another video dancing well to the choreography of Joaquín de Luz, either that of Rubén Olmo, or a mixture of the two.

The deadline to participate in the initiative is April 29 at 9:00 a.m. Don’t forget to add the hashtags #YoBailoenCasa # DíaInternacionalDanza and #challengedanza.