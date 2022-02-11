Yoon Chan-young and Park Ji-hoo Shared Their First Kiss in ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Yoon Chan-young Had His First Kiss With Co-Star Park Ji-hoo In ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Being a part of Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead’s main cast provided its actors with life-changing experiences.

On set, the up-and-coming young actors formed a bond that mirrors their on-screen characters’ dedication.

Yoon Chan-young, who plays Yoon in the K-drama All of Us Are Dead, has another reason why the K-drama will live on in his memory for years to come: there’s nothing like your first kiss.

[Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the film All of Us Are Dead.]

Since he was a child, the actor has played the younger versions of leading characters in popular K-dramas.

Yoon’s biggest lead role in his career is in Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead.

He portrays Cheong-san, the hero of the story.

He has been lifelong friends with On-jo in the K-drama and has a close-knit group of people he trusts.

He and the other male characters become the group’s protectors as the zombie virus takes over the high school.

There needed to be a real-life teen in All of Us Are Dead because it is a coming-of-age story.

Cheong-san has had a crush on On-jo since they were children, the audience learns.

The drama and turmoil of the possibility of dying and never seeing each other again compel him to admit his feelings.

However, in Episode 11 of All of Us Are Dead, he is bitten by Gwi-nam and must sacrifice himself to save his friends and the girl he loves.

Fans will be interested to learn that On-jo and Cheong-san’s sweet yet sad kiss scene in All of Us Are Dead was his first.

mM2dwwVa1p(hashtag)(hashtag)AllofUsAreDead(hashtag)(hashtag)YoonChanYoung(hashtag)(hashtag)Netflix(hashtag)(hashtag)YoonChanYoung(hashtag)(hashtag)YoonChanYoung(hashtag)(hashtag)YoonChanYoung(h

Park Ji-hoo Reveals ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Was Filmed When She Was in High School, Almost Two Years Ago

Fans of All of Us Are Dead can agree that Yoon’s character is one of their favorites.

He is not only brave, but his actions in the finale show that he has a good heart.

When Cheong-san realizes he has been bitten, he promises On-jo that no one else will be killed.

Korean teenagers have a tradition of exchanging school name tags with the person they like.

Promising to see On-jo one day…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.