You can actually stay the night inside the Grinch’s famous cave, which includes his grand piano and incredible outdoor space.

You can stay the night inside the Grinch’s famous cave, which features his grand piano and amazing outdoor space.

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas is a beloved holiday film that will undoubtedly put you in the festive mood.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the grumpy Grinch emerge from his dark cave and make his way down to Whoville to become a “Holiday Cheermister.”

If you’ve seen the movie, you’re familiar with the Grinch’s life in his rocky cave.

This month, Christmas fans can visit and sleep in a cave that looks exactly like his.

Guests can book a stay in the multi-level, 5,700 square-foot cozy residence near Boulder, Utah, from December 3rd to December 23rd.

It’s all thanks to a collaboration between Dr.

Vacasa, a vacation rental management website, and Seuss Enterprises were the ones who came up with the concept.

The cave was hand-carved and designed to look exactly like the one in the movie, which was built into the side of a massive stone mountain.

And it’s stocked with everything a Grinch would need:

His favorite foods, such as who-pudding, who-liday ham, who-hash, and roastable beast, will be available in the kitchen.

In the music room, the Grinch’s go-to instruments are a grand piano, guitar, and drum set.

The main bedroom has monogrammed robes and slippers, as well as the green creature’s famously quirky alarm clock.

Fans will marvel at the Grinch’s extravagant coffee machine, eccentric mirror, and cool snowmobile, among other memorable gadgets from the film.

There’s even a small bed for his canine companion, Max.

The nightly rate is (dollar)19.57 in honor of the book’s initial release in 1957.

What a wonderful way to realize a childhood fantasy.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.