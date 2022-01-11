You can have Kylie Jenner’s luscious lips with Kylie Skin Vanilla Sugar Lip Scrub.

You can get Kylie Jenner’s luscious lips with Kylie Skin Vanilla Sugar Lip Scrub.

We usually don’t want “no scrubs” — at least not in the romantic sense, like the musical group TLC.

We’re all for a gentle exfoliant when it comes to moisturizing our lips.

Because our skin becomes dry and chapped during the winter, we like to pamper our lips with a sugar scrub.

And there’s one beauty guru who has changed the game when it comes to perfecting a plump pout: Kylie Jenner.

We jumped at the opportunity to get our hands on her award-winning lip scrub.

Allure’s Best of Beauty winner for Best Lip Scrub in 2021 is Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub.

“The sugar crystals smooth, the oils and shea butter soften, and the morning after you use Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner Sugar Lip Scrub, even the mattest of matte lip colors go on like silk,” according to Allure Magazine.

Read on to learn why this product received Allure’s seal of approval, and make sure to get your hands on the Kylie Skin lip scrub from Nordstrom!

At Nordstrom, you can get the Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub for just (dollar)20!

The Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub will make you pucker up.

As a pre-makeup step in your skincare routine, the vanilla sugar product exfoliates and softens lips.

This lip scrub nourishes and soothes skin with a blend of shea butter, vitamin E, meadowfoam, jojoba, and grapeseed oil extracts.

The sugar scrub removes dead skin cells while also rehydrating the lips.

Enjoy smooth, soft skin as a result of the ultimate self-care!

The sweetest beauty buy is this top-rated sugar lip scrub! “This scrub is incredible!” exclaimed one shopper.

“The balm the sugar is in is sooooo soothing! Best lip scrub I’ve truly ever tried,” one customer exclaimed. “My lips have honestly never been so soft!” And the Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub, according to this review, is a lifesaver: “Makes my lips soft and beautiful.”

I’ve always had chapped lips until I discovered this product, and now I’m a convert.

