You Can Leave These Sex Toys on Your Bedside Table

Sex Toys That Look Good Enough to Put on Your Nightstand

Let’s hope for fewer explanations and more pleasure!

When guests come over, there are few things more awkward than forgetting to hide your self-love toys.

If you’ve ever been in this situation, you’ve probably wanted to pass out from the stress of trying to come up with logical explanations for why your vibrator was out in the open.

Historically, sex toys have not been attractive, and they have a tendency to reveal themselves.

In recent years, however, not only has the topic of sex toys become less taboo, but the products themselves have become more discrete—to the point where they can pass for a piece of home décor.

While we don’t recommend leaving your collection on display 24 hours a day, especially if your grandmother visits, we’ve rounded up 14 sex toys that aren’t as obvious.

You can finally tell your grandmother to get her head out of the gutter!

Scroll down to see what self-love toys you can keep on your nightstand!

This cutting-edge vibrator features two independent vibrating ends, each with eight pulsing patterns.

The vibrator is hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free, and water-resistant for bath and shower play, and it is made with ultrasmooth body-safe silicone.

Dame’s sex toys are safe to leave on your bedside table, according to our shopping editors.

They’re not only appealing to the eye, but they’re also simple to use.

We like the Arc because it has a clit-stimulating ridge and an easy-to-reach curved handle.

The best part is that you can choose from five different patterns and intensities.

The French Lover allows you to explore erogenous zones at your own pace, with a curved top that mimics oral stimulation during solo or partnered play.

With three speeds and four patterns to choose from, these vibrating kegel balls will help you improve your pelvic floor health.

You’re sure to find your G-spot with Onda, which has four different stroke positions and a come-hither stroking motion.

If you’re looking for something specific, try…

