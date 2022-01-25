You can save 20% on TikTok-famous beauty brands like It Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Huda Beauty, and Fresh.

Cult Beauty is currently running a sale on those super popular beauty products you’ve seen all over social media.

Have you ever had a “TikTok made me buy it” moment? If you’re reading this, chances are you have.

It’s difficult to resist shopping when there are so many videos praising a product, as well as compelling before and after footage.

Unfortunately, we don’t all have unlimited shopping budgets to try out all of these overhyped cosmetics.

Cult Beauty is currently having a sale with a 20% discount on some of their most popular brands, including It Cosmetics, Sunday Riley, Benefit, Huda Beauty, and Fresh.

You already know what’s up if you’ve shopped them before.

If you haven’t already, this sale is a great opportunity to try something new and see what all the fuss is about.

Here are some TikTok-famous products from those brands, just in case you’re not sure where to start.

If you look through TikTok, you’ll notice a lot of videos of people showing one eye with the mascara on and the other without, just to demonstrate how significant the difference is.

This product makes a significant difference without the use of false eyelashes, extensions, or lash lifts.

To plump and hydrate skin, use this sleeping mask in two steps.

To begin, apply a cooling gel essence to your face.

Then use the silky water-cream mask with time-release technology to lock in the hydration.

Leave it on overnight for glowing, hydrated skin the next morning.

TikTok users rave about how refreshing it feels to put it on, how quickly it absorbs, and the results they saw the next morning.

The texture and hydration impressed others.

A “no makeup” look isn’t for everyone.

And this is where IT Cosmetics shines with a standout product.

“Your Skin But Better” is the name of the company’s CC(plus) Cream, which sounds like the ideal makeup look for most people.

This CC cream is one of the most popular…

