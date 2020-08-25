You can stay in a royal-themed caravan with gold-plated toilets and four poster bed at Parkdean for just £13pp a night

YOU can enjoy a slice of royal life this summer with gold-plated toilets, his-and-hers thrones and a four-poster bed – in a caravan in Yorkshire.

The Queen-inspired accommodation is available at Parkdean in Cayton Bay.

The Royal Caravan features two bedrooms, two bathrooms as well as a kitchen and living room.

Set across a 42ft x 20ft static caravan, there is enough room for families to stay for the weekend in style following the £100k renovation.

Fitting four guests, inside each room is an ornate golden chandelier, with two bathrooms, each with a gold-plated toilet.

The main room has custom-made gold and red velvet thrones, perfect for couples, along with a chaise lounge next to the open plan kitchen and red silk draped ceilings.

The main bedroom features a four-poster bed adorned with a large crown, while kids will love the single beds in the second bedroom where they can act out being princes and princesses.

You can also bring the dog along – all breeds welcomed, not just corgis – with pets treated to gold-plated dog bowls and a regal dog bed.

The website explains: “Take your holiday to the next level with a stay in the world’s first and only Royal Caravan.

“Luxury comes in the form of this once in a lifetime experience as the finery of Buckingham Palace comes to Cayton Bay Holiday Park. This extra-wide opulent static home will add a touch of glamour to your holiday like no other.

“Embracing the noble life, the Royal Caravan’s corridor is adorned in portraits of the lady of the house herself Queen Elizabeth II on the way to the ultimate throne – a solid gold toilet. When nature calls, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

It comes cheap too – three nights start from £159 at Parkdean Cayman Bay, working out to just £13 each per night.

It is first come, first serve, so you will have to be quick.

It is ready to book now, but families can fill in the booking form to be able to stay there, due to expected high demand.

Parkdean holidays have sold out for the rest of August, due to a staycation booking boom.

