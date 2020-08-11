You can visit a ‘secret beach’ near Birmingham – and there’s even a water park nearby

A NEW ‘secret’ beach has reopened in Birmingham where you can avoid large crowds.

Located at Cliff Lakes in Tamworth, the sandy fields are part of the Aqua Splash zone, which is welcoming guests back once again.

You have to be a guest to enjoy it, with bookings mandatory, but you can rent sun beds and umbrellas as well for just a fiver each.

While the majority of the sand is part of the children’s play area, families can still relax in the surrounding fields and water area without having to battle large crowds.

Not only is there a beach, but the resort has water sports and inflatable attractions which are perfect for cooling down in the soaring temperatures.

The Aqua Park has inflatable slides, climbing walls and obstacle courses, while the lake offers swimming, water skiing and surfing.

We are pleased to welcome our new Aqua Splash area that is opening this Friday! The Aqua Splash area allows families to safely enjoy a day out! Parents can sit back and relax on our sunbeds while the kids play in the water or in our sand pits! So make sure to bring your buckets and spades and enjoy a day out at our New Aqua Splash area! Please note shoes are required in the water, more information can be found on our website – www.clifflakes.com/aquasplash Book now 🎫 – https://clifflakes.sports-booker.com/customer/

My view for the afternoon…Lovely 😍

There is also the Waterfront bar which serves booze and snacks although this has yet to open during the pandemic.

But visit on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday and you can make the most of the on-site BBQ selling snacks and meals.

Previous guests have sung the resort’s praises after visiting.

One woman said: “Had a fantastic day here today, really relaxed, loads of space and we loved swimming in the lake.”

Another person added: “We just did beach and had a fab time.”

