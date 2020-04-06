Our editorial team endeavors to tell you more about the products and offers that we love. If you love them too and choose to buy using the links below, we may receive a commission.

There are many experts who suggest an overwhelming list of things we should do to improve our children’s lives. Especially now that we are expected to take our children to school while juggling, we are close to the world in our homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parents are under great pressure today to be “perfect”. From the moment this little line turns pink, we should follow the “pregnancy rules” (you eat in pairs! But don’t gain too much!) And give birth to our babies in a certain way (epidural ones are sometimes avoided) , but nobody brags about a “natural root canal”), breastfeed for the recommended amount of time (but stop before it gets creepy), discipline strictly (while maintaining our children’s best friend status), follow them archaic time rules for the screen, serve only homemade organic food (preferably instagrammable green smoothies served in mason jars) … and the list goes on and on. It is exhausting. And difficult to keep up with the ever-changing goals.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “You can’t fuck your kids offers an antidote to all this stress. I do research to explain why the so-called “rules” are anything but. I’ve read most of the boring educational books (so you’ll never have to). And I’ve interviewed over 50 families in the United States. I pass on your stories so that you never feel alone again in your decisions. “Data reactid =” 36 “>You can’t fuck your kids offers an antidote to all this stress. I do research to explain why the so-called “rules” are anything but. I’ve read most of the boring educational books (so you’ll never have to). And I’ve interviewed over 50 families in the United States. I pass on your stories so that you never feel alone again in your decisions.

The result is a book in which you feel less judged as a parent, and which provides you with the resources to distract you from any feelings of shame about the way you raise your children. For example:

When it comes to screen time, Dr. Jenny Radesky, the pediatrician who co-wrote the American Academy of Pediatrics screen time guidelines, says in my book that they are “bananas” to prevent your children from ever looking at a screen. Even their kids watch YouTube. At the moment we can relax ALL rules for screen time. Occasionally we should try to combine what our children see on the screen with what they experience in real life. Example: “Do you remember how the Paw Patrol helped their community by saving the day? We can help our church by washing our hands! “We should make sure that our children watch shows that are fairly age-appropriate breaking Bad with your 3-year-old) and set certain times of the day as a screen without time to give everyone a break, e.g. B. during dinner or for an hour every evening. When life returns to normal, we can reduce our children’s expectations of 24/7 screen time by simply saying, “During the virus, we spent a lot of time playing with our tablets. But now it’s over, so let’s go outside and play! “and then stick with it. Our kids will complain, but they’re resilient and adaptable. So you don’t have to worry about kids becoming dependent on screens forever in a surreal moment in history.

It is perfectly normal for children to have tantrums and their parents to scream, discipline experts reveal in the book. Dr. Alan Kazdin, founder of the Yale Parenting Center, tells me about his invention “The Tantrum Game” (yes, you read that correctly) that literally prevents children from screaming before they even start. As he explains in the book, “playing” only takes a few minutes and simplifies your life. Or at least make these crazy tantrums less intense.

Getting a meal on the table doesn’t have to be stressful. The meals we eat together do not have to include organic quinoa steamed with chicken mushrooms and eggs raised in the back yard. “I don’t think it’s so important for [the meal] to be ideal nutritionally, ”said Anne Fishel, a professor at Harvard Medical School, co-founder of the Family Dinner Project, in the book. “It’s not about being the food police.” Family therapist and nutritionist Ellyn Satter has developed a eating theory that has revolutionized the way my children eat. Yes, even my 3 year old will now be serving vegetables. There are two steps that I reveal in my book. I also reveal the research that children need lots of carbohydrates because it helps their brains grow – so you shouldn’t feel guilty when your kids (again) replenish butter and noodles.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “You can’t fuck your kids also looks at the loaded story behind the phrase “have it all” and argues that there is a better question we should ask people: “do you have what you need?” The book proves that there is literally no “normal” family when you look at the American population as a whole – despite the endless conversation about the household with two parents with a white picket fence, 2.6 children and a dog. And it reveals the one word that can make parenting easier when it comes to getting your kids to sleep, discipline, and put food on the table. “data-reactid =” 46 “>You can’t fuck your kids also looks at the loaded story behind the phrase “have it all” and argues that there is a better question we should ask people: “do you have what you need?” The book proves that there is literally no “normal” family when you look at the American population as a whole – despite the endless conversation about the household with two parents with a white picket fence, 2.6 children and a dog. And it reveals the one word that can make parenting easier when it comes to getting your kids to sleep, discipline, and put food on the table.

The general lesson from this book is that there are few things that can screw up a child (other than neglecting, abusing, or starving your children) and that as parents, we need to be friendlier to ourselves, especially now we’re facing a global coronavirus pandemic like we’ve never seen in our lives.

Raising a child is a joy, but it’s also an expensive and time-consuming job that an Instagram influencer or blogger who writes scary headlines doesn’t make easier. What sets my book apart is that it gives you the tools to distract the judgment and feel like a calmer and happier parent.