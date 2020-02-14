You Can’t Miss Jimmy Fallon and the Backstreet Boys’ Barbershop Remix of “Thong Song”

Backstreet’s back…on Fallon!

The Backstreet Boys made an appearance on Tuesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but before they sat down on the couches for their interview, there was something they needed to do first.

Dressed in red, green and yellow-striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the boy band and Jimmy Fallon performed an a cappella barbershop cover of Sisqo‘s “Thong Song.” Their group name? The Ragtime Gals.

As Jimmy said before getting started, “Now, this thing right here is letting all the ladies know what guys talk about.” Then he set the pitch with his trusty pitch pipe, and the performance began.

Singing first was Nick Carter, who sang the lines “Ooh that dress so scandalous / And you know another fella couldn’t handle it / So you shakin’ that thang like who’s the ish / With a look in your eyes so devilish.” Next up was Kevin Richardson.

As he crooned, “You like to dance on the hip hop spots / And you cruise to crews to connect the dots / Not just urban she like the pop.”

The crew then sang in unison before AJ McLean got his own solo. The six men got through the rest of the song without missing one beat, and it ended in glorious harmony.

Later in the episode, the boy band sat down with Fallon to talk about their successful comeback.

As AJ said, “It’s a testament to the fans, first and foremost, man. And being so freaking blessed to have timeless music, man. And just being able to work with Max Martin and amazing producers.”

After Fallon noted that the group has sold a total of 130 million albums in their time together, Nick replied, “It’s unbelievable, it really is. But we’re grateful. We’re just grateful to be here.

As Kevin chimed in, “This was our first marriage.” Then, Howie Dorough joked, “No prenup.”

And of course, AJ, Nick, Howie, Kevin and Brian reminisced on old times.

Speaking of the group’s roots, the host asked, “Who was in the band first? How did it go?”

AJ, the group’s founding member, responded, “I was the O.G. in ’92, and then a year later is when Nick and Howie joined. And then, there was a different incantation of the actual band and then that didn’t work. This was what was meant to be. Kevin came next, and then Kevin called his cousin Brian [Littrell], and here we are 26 years later.”

Now, check out the full video to see the guys spontaneously perform the first song they ever sang as a group, Shai‘s “If I Ever Fall in Love.”

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal.)