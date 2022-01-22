You Can’t Miss the Jaw-Dropping First Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs. Joe vs.

For Peacock’s new series Joe vs. Carole Baskin, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon play Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

Joe vs Carole, starring Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell as Tiger King characters Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, received its first look on Friday, Jan.

In the photos, the Saturday Night Live alum sports a long blonde wig, chunky necklace, and an unusual blouse that one might associate with a tiger rescuer, and he looks just as good in Joe Exotic’s cowboy hat and mullet.

Peacock also released a trailer for the series, which gives fans a closer look at Kate and John’s transformation into reality stars, as seen in their Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which captivated the nation in March 2020.

The preview depicts Joe and Carole’s growing enmity, with the latter declaring, “It’s war.”

Joe’s lakeside wedding to Travis Maldonado and his traveling tiger show will also be featured over the course of eight one-hour episodes.

“Joe vs Carole is a wild ride,” series showrunner, writer, and executive producer Etan Frankel said.

It’s an entertaining and informative journey into the lives of people who live extraordinary lives.

When I first started working on this project a year and a half ago, I was completely enthralled by Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin, and this bizarre story about two big cat lovers quickly became one of the most important stories for me to tell.

I’m hoping that when people see Joe vs Carole, they’ll see these people they thought they knew in a whole new light.”

“It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles,” he said, adding that Kate and John are the ideal actors for portraying the “larger-than-life” characters.

In the meantime, a separate Amazon Original series based on Tiger King is still in the works.

“They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle,” Nicolas Cage, who was set to play Joe Exotic, told Variety in July, “but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

Carole will be available for streaming on March 3rd.

(The NBCUniversal family includes E! and Peacock.)

