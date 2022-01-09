You don’t need any fancy equipment to make stickers at home, according to a crafty DIY whiz.

You don’t need any fancy equipment to make stickers at home, according to a crafty DIY whizz.

If you have kids, work with them, or simply enjoy DIY projects, you’ll notice that many of them require stickers.

Although there are many options, there’s no denying that a homemade sticker adds a more personal touch – and it’s not difficult to make.

Lika, a TikTok whiz who is all about creative hacks, shared the simple DIY trick on Instagram in a video.

”It’s really easy and funny,” she says.

You’ll need baking paper, tape, paper, and something to draw with to make your own homemade stickers, she explained.

Begin by drawing a picture that you like – Lika, who also makes custom shoes, chose a small pig wearing sunglasses.

Cut out the figure and adhere it to baking paper with tape.

The artist then explained that you need to place another piece of clear sellotape on top of the drawing, carefully go around it with scissors, and then you’ll have your own sticker.

”Why hadn’t I thought of that before, this is so clever,” one viewer said.

A fan wrote, ”You are so talented.’

Others seemed to have identified a problem: ”I’d make nice ones… but I’m terrible at drawing.”

Another concurred, ”If my drawing was this good.’

