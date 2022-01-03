You get to decide whether the Yellowjackets are good or evil.

Have you ever wondered what the Donner Party would have looked like in the grunge era? Yellowjackets on Showtime explores whether our stranded protagonists are evil or simply victims of circumstance.

What would you do if you were starving in the woods (and possibly possessed)?

While we wait for answers to all of the mysteries surrounding Showtime’s Yellowjackets, we continue to feel pity, horror, and empathy for our favorite 1996 high school soccer team turned plane crash survivors.

Sure, teenagers do dumb things like sleep with their BFF’s boyfriend and flirt with their adult soccer coach all the time.

Would every teenager stranded in the woods resort to cannibalism if left to their own devices?

A flashback to a cannibalistic feeding frenzy at a summer camp in the 1990s reveals that these teenagers did not have a typical high school experience.

Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, and Tawny Cypress play the adult versions of these high school students who are still haunted by what happened in the woods 25 years later.

The psychological thriller pits past trauma against modern threats such as blackmail, poisoning, and, of course, a few pesky murders.

But we can’t help but wonder how the team managed to survive 19 months stranded? And who was the first cannibal? Was the feast we witnessed a ritual sacrifice or just a regular dinner?

As more members of the team begin to hear the call of the wild and receive forebodings following a terrifying séance, it appears that they are not alone in their cabin in the woods.

So who is to blame, exactly?

These girls, on the one hand, must eat.

(Insert vegetarian joke here.) Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) is a recovering amputee, and young Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) has gone off her meds and may or may not have been infected by an extraterrestrial in these woods.

Because the Man With No Eyes haunts Taissa (Cypress), we know there is a supernatural element to their rescue.

Is this some sort of cosmic retribution for their previous transgressions?

So, based on the foregoing, where do you stand in this debate?

