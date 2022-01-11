‘You Guys Must Have Missed That One, Right?’ Jennifer Lawrence was embarrassed to star in this horror film.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of Hollywood’s most well-known actresses.

Her Oscar-nominated performance in Winter’s Bone catapulted her into the limelight.

However, not all of her projects were a hit with critics and audiences.

Lawrence once stated publicly that she was embarrassed to star in a certain horror film.

Lawrence’s performance in Winter’s Bone reveals a gritty side to her that will not be seen in future roles.

Like Crazy and The Beaver were two quieter independent films in which she appeared.

Lawrence gained wider recognition for his roles as Mystique in X-Men: First Class and Katniss in The Hunger Games franchise.

Her success was largely due to her mix of Hollywood and independent films.

Lawrence would go on to win an Oscar for her outstanding performance in Silver Linings Playbook, in which she starred alongside Bradley Cooper.

Following that, she starred in a string of films that polarized audiences, including X-Men: Apocalypse, Passengers, Mother!, and Red Sparrow.

Jennifer Lawrence: Girl on Fire by Nadia Cohen delves into the actor’s personal and professional life.

It starts with her early years and progresses through her performances and most public-defining moments.

Lawrence starred in the horror thriller House at the End of the Street in 2012.

Elissa (Lawrence) and her mother (Elisabeth Shue) move into a new house.

She soon learns that the house at the end of the street is the scene of a gruesome double homicide.

When she meets a local adolescent boy (Max Thieriot), things get even more complicated.

At the box office and in critic reviews, House at the End of the Street was a colossal flop.

Lawrence’s performance in the horror film, on the other hand, was praised in those same reviews.

Despite this, she felt awkward after seeing the film, which she joked about during a promotional appearance for American Hustle.

Cohen stated:

“When she won an award from the New York Film Critics Circle in 2013 for American Hustle, she [Lawrence] appeared embarrassed about appearing in such a poorly received project and made a joke about the role.”

‘The critics have been very kind to me thus far in my career,’ she wrote in an open letter to the Circle.

But I’m guessing I didn’t get this for House at the End of the Street, so you guys must have missed that one, right?”

After starring in X-Men: Dark Phoenix in 2019, Lawrence took a break.

This step away from the spotlight, however, did not deter her from picking…

