You have been wasting your Christmas leftovers.

ARE YOU STILL CONFUSED ABOUT WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR LEFTOVERS ON BOXING DAY?

Curries, pies, and even sandwiches come to mind, but this recipe might be the best way to repurpose those delicious Christmas dinner leftovers.

A huge Yorkshire pudding is placed on a grill machine while being filled with Christmas dinner leftovers, according to a Tiktok recipe with 1.5 million views.

The idea was conceived by Lily Ghoradti, who has appeared on Channel 4 and Netflix’s Crazy Delicious TV show, but she only started cooking in 2017.

She starts with a scoop of bread sauce, then a spoonful of stuffing, two slices of turkey meat pushed down to make room for cranberry sauce, brussels sprouts, carrots, and peas, all topped off with ANOTHER Yorkshire pudding.

The Christmas scraps-filled ‘batter sandwich’ is then lightly pressed and grilled in the panini machine before being dipped in gravy.

The consistency of the gravy, which was served on the side of the Christmas ‘batter-wich,’ was a source of contention.

“I was in complete panic until I saw the gravy,” one remarked.

“Absolutely criminal how watery that gravy is,” one person said.

One commenter joked, “Did you dip it in your tea by accident mate?”

There were, however, many supporters of the ideas, with one declaring, “This is genius.”

“I need one right now, please,” one said urgently as another said they knew they wanted this for their tea today.

“Where’s the Pig in Blanket?” some people wondered, as they couldn’t find their favorite part of the holiday meal.

As some debated whether Yorkshire puds even belonged in a Christmas dinner, another added, “All toasted stuff needs cheese.”

