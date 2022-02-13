You Must See Marc Anthony’s Reaction to the Jennifer Lopez and Ex-Alex Rodriguez Report

You Have to See Marc Anthony’s Reaction to the Jennifer Lopez and Ex-Alex Rodriguez Report

When it came to commenting on a post promoting a magazine report about his ex-girlfriend JLo and her other ex-boyfriend A-Rod, Marc Anthony didn’t hold back.

Here’s what Marc Anthony thinks of Jennifer Lopez’s other famous ex.

On February 15th,

12, JLo’s ex-husband commented on an OK! magazine Instagram post promoting an article in which a source claims that the “Marry Me” actress and singer’s former fiancée Alex Rodriguez “believes Jen might start to miss what they had together, but she’s ready to put him in her rearview mirror,” according to the report. E! News has not confirmed the report.

In response to the post, Marc responded with five laughing emojis.

Jennifer and A-Rod have not responded to the article or the post.

She stepped out with Ben Affleck, another former fiancé and current boyfriend, after the two broke up after a four-year relationship in March.

Following a ten-year marriage, JLo and Marc divorced in 2014.

Max and Emme, 13-year-old twins, are their children.

Both singers first met A-Rod in 2005, at a game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Shea Stadium, where the latter team used to play.

Marc, a lifelong Mets fan, threw out the first pitch.

As they greeted and posed for photos with Rodriguez on the field, he was wearing Mets gear and JLo was wearing a Yankees cap.

Jennifer and Ben, meanwhile, are still going strong.

She shared a remix video for her Marry Me soundtrack song “On My Way,” which stars the lovebirds, in her first OntheJLo newsletter to fans.

“Ben gave it to me as an early Valentine’s Day present,” she explained.

“Watching it made me think about true love’s journey, its unexpected twists and turns, and how, when it’s genuine, it can last a lifetime.”

“This seriously melted my heart,” JLo added.

