You Must See Mason Disick’s Texts to Kim Kardashian About North West’s TikTok Appearance

Mason Disick is only 12 years old, but he’s already imparting wisdom to his younger cousin, North West, who is eight years old.

Take a look at the text he sent to Kim Kardashian about North’s social media use.

Mason Disick is guiding his family through the world of social media one cousin at a time.

North West, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter, went live on TikTok from their joint social media account earlier this week, giving their 2.3 million followers an in-depth tour of their Hidden Hills home.

North went into her mother’s room and announced she was streaming live, prompting Kim to quickly respond that she was “not allowed” to do so without her permission.

Following the social media snafu, the founder of SKIMS posted a screenshot of her nephew’s text messages to her Instagram Stories on Dec.

Mason’s birthday is November 14th.

And it’s clear that the now 12-year-old, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and ex-husband Scott Disick, is already sharing the life lessons he’s picked up over the years.

The first text from Mason to Kim reads, “Hello, I don’t want to offend North.”

“However, I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her, because people are always screen recording, and she might say things she later regrets.”

“I did exactly what she did,” he went on to say.

“Just in case for safety,” Mason added after saying, “I would do the lives.”

Kim responded in the second screenshot, “I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree.”

“She felt bad, and I don’t think she’ll do it again, but talking to her about it might be beneficial.”

And Mason thinks the concept is brilliant.

“I’d love to talk to her about it,” he said.

“Perhaps next time I come over,” Kim said, adding, “I would love that! Thank you!” and suggesting a sleepover.

“A helpful king,” Kim captioned a photo on Instagram Story.

In an Instagram Stories birthday tribute, Kim gushed about the person Mason has become.

“Mason, you’ve grown up a lot, and I love who you’re becoming,”…

