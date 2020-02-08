You Need to Hear Meghan Trainor’s Epic Twists on Selena Gomez and Harry Styles’ Songs

Meghan Trainor is all about those bops!

On Thursday, the “Dear Future Husband” singer proved that she can turn any song into a bop during her visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she and host Jimmy Fallon faced off in a round of the Musical Genre Challenge. Given a popular song title and a musical genre at random, the duo was tasked with transforming it into a completely different tune.

Unsure how the game would play out, Meghan kicked things off by turning Selena Gomez‘s emotional ballad “Lose You To Love Me” into an EDM banger. Once The Roots created the perfect fast-paced beat to match the genre, the “No” singer effortlessly the rhythm and delivered a high-energy rendition of the hit. Impressed by her new version of the song, Meghan said, “Yo, I killed that!” Jimmy chimed in, “I would listen that. That was fantastic.”

For his first turn, Jimmy had to turn Will Smith‘s “Getting’ Jiggy Wit It” into a 1950’s rock ‘n’ roll song.

Channeling his inner Elvis Presley, the late night host sang in a lower pitch and switched up the lyrics to better suit the genre he had selected. “Jiggy you once, jiggy you twice,” he sang. “Jiggy you three times, jiggy all night. No, no, no, no, no, no, we’re getting jiggy.”

Feeling the old-timey beat, Jimmy wanted to “take it home” with a big finish. “I want to jiggy, Oh, yeah to jiggy, with you,” he sang as he showed off his dance moves. “Thank you, thank you very much.”

Coming off of the heels of Jimmy’s Elvis-inspired cover, Meghan was thrilled to put a spin on Harry Styles‘ “Adore You” from his Fine Line album to have it fit the soca genre. After explaining that she has roots in the Trinidadian style of music, Meghan quickly found a way to make the pop song’s lyrics blend into the band’s arrangement.

Loving the beat, Jimmy couldn’t help but dance along as the “All About That Bass” singer gave her performance. “Come on, two for two?” he exclaimed. “That’s unbelievable. I love both of those tracks. I want both of those tracks. I love it.”

Sad to take the mic away from Meghan, Jimmy’s next turn required re-imagining “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I into a Frank Sinatra crooner-styled swing number. Before jumping into the song, the funnyman requested that the cameras use a black and white filter to really sell it. Once he concluded his musical number, Jimmy said, “Thank you. Thank you, everybody. Try the veal.”

Eagerly awaiting her pairings, Meghan said, “I want cool effects!” For the final round, she transformed T-Pain‘s “Booty Wurk” into a soft pop ballad, which The Roots interpreted to mirror songs from the ’80s. Drawing inspiration from the time period, the band began the tune with a tasteful and romantic saxophone moment. Following their lead, Meghan slowed down the 2011 rap song to match the tempo, making everyone forget what the song is really about.

Watch Meghan and Jimmy pull off their musical genre change up in the incredible video above!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal Family.)