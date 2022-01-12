‘You should be ashamed of yourself,’ says antiques expert on Antiques Roadshow.

Guest gets a BRUTAL dressing down from Antiques Roadshow expert, who says, “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

A lady brought in a 17th century shotgun for Sunday’s classic episode of the BBC show, which was held at the Vandamp;A in Dundee.

“This is perfectly lovely, where do you keep something as lovely as this?” said master gunsmith Robert Tilney, upon seeing the Damascus barreled shotgun.

He was taken aback by her response, which read, “I keep it in the back of a wardrobe at the moment.”

Robert then remarked on how the gold on the locks “screamed quality.”

“They’ve even engraved the back here,” he continued, “look at it, it’s fantastic.”

“It says, ‘Make me a good gun, and I don’t care how expensive it is,’ because that is just fantastic.

“If it wasn’t in the back of a wardrobe, which I still don’t forgive you for, and you had to buy it in a posh shop – and it would be a posh shop – I think you’d have to fork out £3,000.”

The woman was taken aback by the price and exclaimed, “Woah!”

“That is simply superb,” Robert said in a final plea, “but please [do not keep it]in the back of a wardrobe.”

The woman didn’t say whether she planned to put it on display elsewhere or sell it.

