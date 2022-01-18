You shouldn’t make your bed first thing in the morning – as a cleaning expert, I can tell you that you’re making it dirtier.

You shouldn’t make your bed first thing in the morning – as a cleaning expert, I can tell you that you’re actually making it dirtier by doing so.

For many people, making the bed first thing in the morning is a part of their daily routine.

However, according to one cleaning expert, making the bed first thing in the morning is a bad idea because it increases the chances of dust mites infiltrating the sheets.

Cleanhome_cleanmind wrote on TikTok over a video of someone making a bed, “You should never make your bed first thing in the morning.”

“Letting your bed air out (for at least 1 hour) is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites,” they went on to say in the caption.

“My mother always used to say ‘an unmade bed is a healthy bed,” one commenter wrote.

Another person commented, “Let it breathe, let it breathe.”

“Every morning, I open all the windows and roll the duvet all the way to the bottom,” a third person added.

“I was almost sick after watching a program about bed bugs!! I’ll never make my bed again!”

“I never make my bed until I’m about to go to sleep….

“, wrote someone else.

“I guess I’m on to something.”

“I got so much s**t from my Mumandamp; Gran for not making my bed while staying with her that I’d just open my window and she’d get SOOO angry,” said another woman.

Others joked that the advice was a good way to justify why they never make their bed in the morning.

“I guess I don’t feel as bad anymore,” one mother joked, “since I barely have time in the mornings as a busy mother.”

