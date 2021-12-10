You Won’t Believe Your Eyes When You See These Celebrity Look-Alikes Getting the TikTok Trend Right

While mastering the new phone unlock trend, TikTok users gave their best impressions of Mariah Carey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and other celebrities.

POV: You’ve come to this page in search of the most uncanny celebrity doppelgängers.

TikTok has been buzzing as users participate in the latest online trend of showing off their physical similarities to Hollywood’s biggest stars, as if they were trying to unlock the actors’ iPhones with facial recognition.

Before applying a beauty mark to her face and giving her best ScarJo pout, user @mimisskate wrote, “POV: you have Scarlett [Johansson’s] phone but you need Face ID.”

Other users have been strutting their stuff as Mariah Carey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Victoria Pedretti, and other celebrities.

TikTok users have no doubt that, thanks to their spot-on impersonations, they’d be able to avoid Apple’s face recognition (if it weren’t illegal, of course).

“You could 100% get into his phone,” one user joked after user @pak.the.pebble imitated The Rock’s smolder.

When @raeganvenduyne gave a sad stare as Victoria’s You character Love Quinn, another fan wrote, “Literally her twin.”

See all of the trend’s best celebrity doppelgängers below.

