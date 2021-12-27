You won’t have to worry about overspending at the gas pump after this woman reveals how to preset an amount.

You won’t have to worry about overspending at the gas pump after this woman shows you how to set an amount at the pump.

It’s inconvenient to have to fill up your tank and keep track of how much you spend so you don’t go over your budget.

So, apparently, you can program the pump to stop when it reaches a certain amount, such as (dollar)30.

Carolyn Nichole, a blogger with over 360K social media followers, revealed the secret to never going over your gas budget.

You can just present the amount rather than watching the pump like a hawk.

Simply go up to the pump’s keypad and simultaneously press clear and enter.

After that, you’ll be presented with a screen that asks you to select an amount.

In her case, she set it to (dollar)30 and had no problems filling up her tank.

Many people claimed they had no idea this was possible in the comments section.

“I own a gas station and had no idea!” wrote one woman.

Swiping your credit card at the pump, on the other hand, should be done with caution because it leaves you vulnerable to identity theft and hacking.

When older cards are swiped, the information is sent to the seller’s main network in an unencrypted or unprotected form, where cybercriminals are waiting to intercept it.

To make matters worse, the POS systems lack a firewall that protects them from other, less secure parts of the network, allowing thieves unrestricted access to the data stored on them in the event of a network breach.

There’s not much cardholders can do to avoid being hacked, but gas stations should encrypt data during transfers or implement a chip-and-PIN policy to “significantly reduce the likelihood” of another cyberattack, according to a Visa security alert released in December.

