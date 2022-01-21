You’ll be a sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story, we promise.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who recently welcomed their first child via surrogate, have had a long road to parenthood.



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a new love bug!

On January, Priyanka announced that the couple had given birth to their first child together via surrogate.

Twenty-first.

The White Tiger actress said she and Nick were “overjoyed” in an Instagram post, adding, “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The couple married in Priyanka’s home country of India in 2018 with a lavish three-day ceremony that included both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian vow exchange to honor their respective faiths.

Nick, 29, and Priyanka, 39, have been open about their plans to start a family together since their wedding.

Priyanka Chopra said during the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic in 2019 that she and Nick were both looking forward to having children, but that they weren’t in a hurry to do so.

“We both know that it needs to happen,” she told reporters, “but it’s not something I think about very often.”

Nick told E! News the same year that he was already pivoting his career with kids in mind.

“I believe that in everything we do, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, we think about the future,” the musician explained.

“And creating something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story that we can pass down to our children.”

In terms of expanding their family, Priyanka joked on E!’s Daily Pop in 2021 that she wanted “a cricket team” of children.

She explained, “Family is a big part of my life.”

“It’s always been a dream of mine.”

That dream has finally come true! Relive Nick and Priyanka’s journey to parenthood by scrolling down.

At the 2017 Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet together, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra first sparked rumors of a romance.

This is a combination of going to a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game and seeing Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert together.

