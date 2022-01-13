You’ll Feel Like You’re Wearing a Robe 247 With This Extra Long Cardigan

You’ll Feel Like You’re Wearing a Robe in This Extra Long Cardigan 247

When it’s cold outside, winter mornings can be brutal.

All we want to do is curl up in our favorite robe and sip a cup of hot coffee or tea as we start our day.

Sadly, those mornings are only available on weekends; few of us have that luxury during the week.

People, we have inexhaustible responsibilities!

We fantasize about staying in our robe all day as we get ready to go to the office or drop the kids off at school.

This isn’t possible, but this extra long cardigan from Open Edit will make you feel like you’re wearing your coziest, plushest bathrobe!

With this extra long open-front cardigan, you’ll be as comfortable as possible while still looking stylish.

It’s made of a cotton and wool blend with a touch of spandex stretch for added comfort, just like the robes you reach for on chilly mornings.

The quality of the fabric and the subtle design details make this comfortable sweater look more put-together than the one hanging in your bathroom.

The ribbing details on this knit’s hems are modern and fresh.

They go all the way down to the bottom of the sweater, extending from the shawl neckline.

This aesthetic approach unifies the entire look, and when you add the matching wide knit belt, you’ve got yourself the ultimate casual package!

For (dollar)69 at Nordstrom, you can get the Open Edit Belted Long Cardigan with free shipping!

Dark grey, tan brown, and creamy white are the three color options for this sweater right now.

These classic colors go with everything, and shoppers have been snapping up these sweaters like crazy! It’s not overly expensive given the high-quality nature of the garment, and it can be worn far beyond the winter season.

When the weather warms up, you can wear this sweater as a lightweight coat with your favorite dresses and flats in the springtime.

However, for the time being, this will suffice.

