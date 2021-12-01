You’ll Love Ree Drummond’s Mean Green Fusilli, a ‘Different’ Pioneer Woman Pasta Recipe

You’re Going to Love Ree Drummond’s Mean Green Fusilli, a ‘Different’ Pioneer Woman Pasta Recipe

Ree Drummond’s Mean Green Fusilli is a great alternative to Pioneer Woman’s pasta recipes if you’re looking for something different.

The recipe, according to the celebrity chef, is a “slightly unusual take on her typical Pioneer Woman pasta.”

Fans of Pioneer Woman’s pasta need not be concerned.

Although her Mean Green Fusilli is a little different, the author of the Super Easy cookbook promises that it still tastes good.

“Wow, you guys are amazing.

She said on The Pioneer Woman’s “Never Enough Pasta” episode, “You’re going to love it.”

“It has some different things going on,” she continued, before adding, “By different I mean delicious.”

To begin with, Mean Green Fusilli has a spicy kick to it, which sets it apart from the 52-year-old Pioneer Woman’s other pasta recipes.

Not only that, but Drummond also includes an ingredient she wouldn’t normally include in a dish of this nature.

Drummond’s Mean Green Fusilli contains two unusual ingredients in Pioneer Woman pasta recipes.

Poblano chiles are the first type.

Drummond may use them as a spice in a dish on occasion.

In this case, however, it’s not so much that she uses chiles as it is what she does with them.

On her show, Drummond said she roasted the chiles under the broiler before letting them sweat.

As she tossed the peppers into a skillet, she said, “This is where the rubber meets the road, roasted poblano chiles.”

“So I roasted the peppers until they were black under the broiler.”

I then removed them and placed them in plastic bags to allow them to sweat.

The skin was then scraped away.”

“Look at this incredible mixture,” she said, stirring the onions, roasted peppers, and diced jalapeo together.

“Wow, that’s a lot of flavor right there.”

And those roasted peppers have little black bits in them, which is amazing.”

Fresh herbs are next.

According to Food Network, Drummond uses a lot of fresh cilantro in her Mean Green Fusilli recipe.

It’s also an unusual addition for her, as she noted on her show.

“I usually use cilantro in cold dishes like pico de gallo and salsas, but I also enjoy cooking with it,” said the Pioneer Woman.

Just because Drummond described the pasta dish as unique doesn’t mean it’s devoid of Pioneer Woman staples.

It wouldn’t be a Pioneer Woman pasta if it wasn’t…

