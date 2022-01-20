You’ll never lose your spoon in powder containers again thanks to this clever life hack shared by a woman.

You’ll never lose your spoon in powder containers again thanks to a woman’s clever life hack.

This woman discovered a solution to losing the spoon inside the container and shared it with her 1.2 million followers on social media.

She had just opened a container of baby formula in her TikTok video.

She used a knife to cut an X in the foil before using the tiny spoon to widen the hole she had made so the scoop fit perfectly.

She then only peeled off half of the seal with the knife so that she could scoop out the product as needed.

And there you have it: a place for the scooping spoon.

Many people were astounded by her simple life hack after she posted the video.

“I wish I had known this years ago,” one person said.

But, as one person warned, “please don’t risk getting small aluminum pieces in the powder!”

Previously, an Amazon fan discovered a super-cheap snack-keeping device.

After you’ve opened a package, the mini hot sealing tool seals it with heat.

She started by pressing and holding the button down for 3 to 5 seconds.

She went on to show how the bag had been sealed tightly by sliding the gadget along the edge of the bag.

She then went on to show how the tool’s bladed side worked.

She explained that the side with the blade is used to open the sealed bags and that her discovery was “the coolest thing.”

