You’ll scream when you hear about Jake Gyllenhaal’s first meeting with Brad Pitt.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s First Meeting With Brad Pitt Will Make You Cringe

Jake Gyllenhaal was understandably nervous when Brad Pitt paid him a visit on set while filming a film with “racy scenes” with Jennifer Aniston in the early 2000s.

Jake Gyllenhaal recalls his first encounter with Brad Pitt all too vividly.

According to W Magazine, the actor had “a lot of racy scenes” with Pitt’s then-wife Jennifer Aniston while working on The Good Girl in 2002.

“I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door.”

‘Well, you have another one,’ he said confidently and graciously.

It’s all right.’ He was incredibly sweet to me, and we had a really nice conversation.

But, yeah, I was a little star-struck.” Who wouldn’t be, right?

Pitt and Aniston have defied the odds and remained good friends, supporting one another at award shows, celebrating birthdays together, and even reuniting for that Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read.

“I’m friends with Brad.

When asked about the table read, Aniston said on a June episode of The Howard Stern Show, “Like, we’re friends and we talk.”

“There’s no strangeness at all, except for the people who probably watched it and wanted it to be strange.”

Despite the fact that their relationship (along with her marriage to Justin Theroux) didn’t work out, Aniston still considers her marriages “very successful.”

“When they ended, it was a decision we made because we chose to be happy, and happiness didn’t always exist within that arrangement,” she told ELLE in 2018.

“Sure, there were bumps in the road, and not every moment was perfect, but at the end of the day, this is our one life, and I would not stay in a situation because I was afraid.”

Anxiety about being alone.

Fear of not surviving.

Staying in a marriage based on fear feels like a waste of your one life.

It’s fine if you’ve put in the effort and it doesn’t appear that there’s a chance it’ll work.

This isn’t a setback.”

You’ll Cringe Hearing About Jake Gyllenhaal’s First Encounter With Brad Pitt