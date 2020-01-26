You’ll Very Much Relate to This Baby Trying Ice Cream For the First Time

We all scream for ice cream!

Do you remember the first time you had a taste of a scoop of ice cream? Probably not, but thanks to the power of Tik Tok, Nine-month-old Blakely will never forget her first sweet treat. A sweet video of the little girl went viral on the app after showcasing her eating a taste of ice cream before grabbing the entire cone with her hands. Talk about totally relatable content!

“I honestly have no idea [why I started recording]. I never do stuff like that,” Blakely’s mom Brittani Jernigan told TODAY. “My husband was giving her bites, so her back was to me, but I heard him laughing at her faces, and he gave her a lick of the ice cream. I was like, ‘Turn her around so I can see!’ And I was laughing and thought ‘I should record this.'”

While this may be a first for the internet, Brittani revealed that her family is used to Blakely’s extremely cute reactions to life.

“She’s very comical. She makes a lot of funny faces, and she’s very bossy, so it’s a typical reaction for her,” she shared. After making the rounds on TikTok, the clip found new life on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Fans of the adorable content couldn’t help but agree that Blakely’s reaction to ice cream is pretty much all of us.

One fan comment read, “Also me. Every single time.” While another comment said it all, “Same girl, same.” But of course, no one summed it up better than writer Kelly Wickham Hurst. “Get yourself someone who looks at you the way this baby looks at ice cream,” she joked in a tweet.

What a way to start off a Friday!