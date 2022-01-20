‘Young Avengers’: How ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Hawkeye,’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Could Set Up Marvel’s Next Generation of Heroes on Disney(plus) ‘Young Avengers’: How ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Hawkeye,’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Could Set Up Marvel’s Next Generation of Heroes on Disney(plus)

‘Young Avengers’: How ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Hawkeye,’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Could Set the Stage for Marvel’s Next Generation of Heroes on Disney(plus) ‘Young Avengers’: How ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Hawkeye,’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Could Set the Stage for Marvel’s Next Generation of Heroes on Disney(plus)

Apart from taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Disney(plus) show may not appear to have much in common with the MCU.

WandaVision, Hawkeye, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, have one thing in common: they’re all founding members of the Young Avengers team.

The Young Avengers have strong ties to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Wanda’s children Billy and Tommy, and Eli Bradley.

Here’s what Marvel may have in store for the MCU.

Wanda Maximoff’s reality-altering abilities make almost nothing in life simple for her.

WandaVision discussed her grief following the death of the Vision in Avengers: Infinity War.

She created a hex, a vast area overrun by her powers.

Her abilities distorted people, weather, and even the era.

Wanda then created Billy and Tommy Maximoff as children for herself and the Vision.

Wanda’s artificial children are almost identical to Marvel Comics characters, right down to the last detail.

Billy and Tommy vanish when the hex is cast in WandaVision.

Wanda’s children, on the other hand, return in Marvel comics to team up with the Young Avengers, Hawkeye, and others.

This week’s (hashtag)WandaVision has my favorite Easter egg.

Wiccan and Speed's colors are worn by Billy and Tommy

Wanda’s children, the heroes Wiccan and Speed, are reincarnated as William Kaplan and Thomas Shepherd.

Wiccan, like WandaVision, has magical abilities, and Speed, like Quicksilver, has incredible speed.

In the Halloween episode of WandaVision, Billy wore his Wiccan costume.

Despite the fact that they no longer referred to each other as siblings, they were among the first members of the Young Avengers, along with Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye.

Several fans were perplexed as to why Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop felt more like Hawkeye’s main character than Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, who made a comeback.

Both heroes frequently collaborate in Marvel comics and share the same codename, which is confusing.

Kate Bishop as Hawkeye

Kate Bishop brainstormed superhero names in Hawkeye episode 6.

The credits begin to roll just as Clint suggests a name for Kate, implying that she will now be known as Hawkeye.

Even after joining the Young Avengers, she resisted Hawkeye’s name in the comics for a long time.

Cassie Lang, the daughter of Ant-Man Scott Lang, became a member of the Young Avengers around the same time as Kate Bishop.

Kate Bishop and Cassie, the team’s first two female heroes, are…

