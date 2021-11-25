‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ and Other CBS Kids Share Their Favorite Holiday Specials

CBS Child Stars from ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Bob Hearts Abishola,’ ‘B Positive,’ and Other Shows Share Their Favorite Holiday Specials

Several CBS sitcom child stars were asked about their favorite holiday customs.

Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, The Equalizer, United States of Al, and The Neighborhood all had actors in their casts.

Many people agreed that the most important things to them were all of their favorite holiday specials and spending time with their loved ones.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a must-have holiday tradition, according to the CBS child stars on the Young Sheldon show.

In Chuck Lorre’s The Big Bang Theory, Iain Armitage plays young Sheldon Cooper, who grows up to be a theoretical physicist.

“I enjoy watching Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and pretty much all of the different Santa movies,” Armitage said.

“It’s just what I do around the holidays,” she says.

The beloved animated classic (hashtag)Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer will air tonight to kick off the holiday season.

To commemorate the occasion, we asked the kids from some of your favorite CBS shows about their holiday traditions as a family.

What are some of your favorite annual customs? pic.twitter.com6xKMdc9EAC

Sheldon’s brother George is played by Montana Jordan, while Billy Sparks is played by Wyatt McClure.

They both agree that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a favorite of theirs.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer can teach you some valuable lessons,” McClure said.

Raegan Revord, another CBS child star, plays Sheldon’s sister, Missy, in the Big Bang Theory prequel series.

For Revord, the most important aspect of the holidays is spending time with her family.

Aside from the Young Sheldon cast, children from Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive, The Equalizer, and the United States of Al also shared their favorite holiday special.

“I remember Frosty the Snowman being a huge part of my childhood,” Travis Wolfe Jr., who plays Abishola’s son, Dele, alongside Folake Olowofoyeku, said.

“I probably watched the movie ten times in ten different ways.”

Laya Deleon Hayes of The Equalizer stressed the importance of spending time with family and assisting in the preparation of Filipino food during the holidays.

“My cousins and I like to snuggle up together at my grandparents’ house and read The Night Before Christmas,” said Farrah McKenzie of the United States of America.

Hank Green, the CBS child star from Cedric the Entertainer’s The Neighborhood, comes from a family that celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah, preferring the latter because of the delicious food.

Maddie in B Positive is played by Izzy G…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

[wpcc-

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https