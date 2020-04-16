Your Binge Watch, Solved: 54 Stars and Showrunners Reveal Their Favorite Episodes of Their Own Shows

In the mood for a binge watch but you don’t know where to start? We’re here to help.

Over the past few weeks of quarantine, we got input from 54 different stars and executive producers on their favorite episodes of their own TV shows. Some were chosen because they were fun to film, some are just fun to watch, and some are particularly good showcases for the actors that chose them—you can read about all the reasoning below! Whatever the reason they were chosen, there are over 100 episodes that made the list, with more to come! This should keep you busy for a while, even if you only decide to go for Ben Feldman‘s many Superstore suggestions.

There’s also practically a whole catalogue of choices from One Chicago, and a whole bunch of options for your very own TGIT as well as a very satisfying Brooklyn Nine-Nine adventure. If you get bored, pick a show or actor at random and see what happens, whether you’re already a fan or not! You might find something brand new to love, or maybe you’ll remind yourself of an episode you completely forgot existed, or maybe you’ll end up watching something you’ve already got memorized.

Or maybe you just want to scroll through and read short little essays from some of your favorite stars about why they love their own shows, which is fun too. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you just might find it by scrolling below!

(Note: The list is in alphabetical order by show!)