Your chance to win 37 fantastic DreamWorks animation DVDs

The studio behind the creation of the world’s most beloved stories is celebrating a very special birthday!

For 25 years, DreamWorks Animation has been creating stories that have captured our hearts and taken us on thrilling adventures.

Since embarking on its first journey with Antz, DreamWorks has dedicated itself to helping families dream and laugh together with 37 animated films, including the much-loved franchises How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Trolls and The Boss Baby.

DreamWorks feature films tell unique stories about dreams and the journeys their sometimes unconventional heroes take to make them come true.

With hilarious characters, genuine emotion, and bold new worlds, their original stories engage audiences across multiple generations, encouraging us all to imagine something different.

This is your chance to relive each classic moment as your favourite characters embark on epic journeys across their worlds.

With lots of laughs and breathtakingly beautiful animation, this collection is perfect for children and parents alike and includes the franchises of Shrek, Madagascar, How to Train your Dragon and the films The Croods, Boss Baby, Captain Underpants, Puss in Boots, Abominable, Home, and of course you can’t have a party without inviting the Trolls!

Relive 25 years of all your favourite stories, the entire DreamWorks collection is available now to own on DVD.

You could be in with a chance of winning The Ultimate DreamWorks Animation 37 Film DVD Bundle.

The pack contains 37 films on DVD from DreamWorks’ phenomenal 25-year back catalogue including all of your favourite stories such as the How To Train Your Dragon series, Trolls , the Shrek series, the Madagascar series, Abominable, Boss Baby and many more!

Simply enter your details below to be in with a chance to win!

