Your Favorite Celebrities’ Favorite Ugg Shoe Styles

Your Favorite Celebrities’ Ugg Shoe Styles

Stars are surprisingly similar to Us.

When they’re not glamming up for the red carpet or a photo shoot, they prefer to keep things casual by wearing comfortable shoes.

Who needs stilettos when you can be kicking it in Uggs?

The iconic Australian boot brand is making a comeback, and we’re here to celebrate.

Read on to shop Ugg’s signature sheepskin line at Zappos, as seen on your favorite celebrities.

Ugg Ultra Mini Boots on Kaia Gerber.

Kaia Gerber, a model, is one of many celebrities who have been seen wearing these low booties recently.

These Ugg Ultra Mini Boots are so popular that they’re almost sold out everywhere! Get your hands on a colorful pair of these trendy shoes before they’re gone.

At Zappos, you can get the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini for just (dollar)140!

Vanessa Hudgens is wearing Ugg Oh Fluffita Sandals.

Vanessa Hudgens appears to have been on Santa’s nice list this year, as she flaunted her Ugg Oh Fluffita Sandals on Instagram over the holidays.

“These are by far the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn,” one shopper said of these slingback slippers at any time of year.

At Zappos, you can get the Ugg Oh Fluffita for just (dollar)69!

JLo wears the Ugg Classic Short Boots in black.

JLo recently stepped out in these iconic Ugg boots, proving she’s still Jenny from the block.

The Ugg Classic Short Boots are a wardrobe staple that can be dressed up or down.

At Zappos, you can get the Ugg Classic Short II for only (dollar)170!

Ugg Oh Yeah Slippers on Addison Rae

“I bought them a few months ago, and I’ve literally worn them every single day since,” Addison Rae, star of the Netflix film He’s All That, told New York Magazine’s The Strategist.

“They’re so cute, and they’re so comfortable,” Rae said of her hot pink slip-on slides, which she wore to lunch in Los Angeles.

Get your hands on the Ugg Oh Yeah Slide.

