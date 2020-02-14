Your Favorite Top Chef Contestants Are Back in New All Stars: L.A. Trailer!

The new trailer for Top Chef All Stars L.A. has us salivating!

Bravo just released a first look at the new season of their award-winning cooking competition series and we couldn’t be happier to see all the familiar faces ready to compete at another chance to win the title of Top Chef.

The all stars season brings back past contestants Jamie Lynch (season 14), Melissa King (season 12), Kevin Gillespie (season 6), Angelo Sosa (season 7 and the All Stars season 8), Nini Nguyen (season 16), Eric Adjepong (season 16), Jennifer Caroll (season 6, returned for the season 8 All Stars and in Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Bryan Voltaggio (season 6), Stepanie Cmar (season 11), Lee Anne Wong (season 1 and Last Chance Kitchen season 7), Joe Sasto (season 15), Lisa Fernandes (season 4), Karen Akunowicz (season 13), Brian Malarkey (season 3) and Gregory Gourdet (season 12) competing for the largest prize in Top Chef history: a whopping $250,000!

Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau and Danny Trejo are just some of the celeb guest judges you can expect to see on the new season. And of course, fan-favorite judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons will all be back to put the contestants through the ringer at the judges table.

The exciting trailer sees the contestants competing at many famous L.A. landmarks, including the Getty Museum, Disney Hall and the Griffith Observatory. And for the finale episodes, the series will travel to Italy for their first time ever.

“Just because they’ve done this before, doesn’t mean they know what’s coming,” Lakshmi says in the video.

See all the exciting things in store for Top Chef All Stars L.A. when the new season premieres Thursday, Mar. 19 at 10 p.m. in the clip above!

Scroll down to get reacquainted with the returning contestants.

