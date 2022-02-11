Your friends will be amazed that you got this adorable cardigan set at Walmart.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Where do you go first if you want to buy trendy Y2K-inspired pieces that are all the rage right now? Maybe Urban Outfitters or Reformation.

If you’re on a budget, Amazon is always a good option, but did you know that Walmart also has a lot of hidden gems?

It’s true that identifying these distinct styles is easier said than done.

Scrolling through pages and pages to find exactly what you’re looking for can take a long time, and searches may not produce the results you want.

But don’t worry, we’ve done the legwork for you and discovered the perfect cardigan set that might just fit the bill!

For (dollar)30 at Walmart, get the Liv and Lottie Women’s Retro Y2K Cardigan Tank Set!

A cropped knit cardigan and a matching cropped tank are included in this set.

Both options have the same cut, but you can choose between two different prints.

The first set is a light lilac color with purple and white daisies.

The second option is a bright green bag with a psychedelic two-tone checker pattern, and both of these beauties have that retro vibe we’re after.

The top underneath has buttons that run down the front, which looks adorable when paired with the buttons on the actual sweater.

While buttons aren’t usually the focal point of a garment, they add a modern twist that helps this vintage-inspired style transition smoothly into 2022.

We’re willing to bet that no one will guess you got this set at Walmart, given how fashionable it is.

Many other retailers may have sweater sets that are somewhat similar to this one, but you’ll almost certainly end up spending more money to get a lookalike aesthetic.

Whether you’re wearing it with high-waisted jeans or a skirt, this set is perfect for spring.

