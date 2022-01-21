Your Next Salon Visit Might Be Inspired By Karlie Kloss’ Chic Brunette Hair

“I finally crossed over to the dark side after a decade of being a blonde,” Karlie Kloss wrote on Instagram. Scroll down to see her brunette hair.

Karlie Kloss is changing up her look.

The 29-year-old supermodel, who has had blonde hair for years, took to Instagram on Jan.

19 to show off her brand-new brunette hairstyle.

Kloss wrote to her 10 million Instagram followers, “After a decade of being a blonde, I finally crossed over to the dark side,” alongside photos of her transforming a New York City block into her own personal runway.

And it appears that they adored the style.

Sailor Brinkley Cook commented, “Gorgeousssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

“Welcome,” Rachel Brosnahan said on behalf of the rest of the brunettes.

Kloss, who gave birth to her first child in 2021 with husband Joshua Kushner, had hinted she was ready for a hair change when she posted a photo of herself in a salon chair with the words “…something different.”

Although it’s been a while, Kloss has rocked darker tresses before, most recently in 2014.

Her fans, however, had not forgotten about her.

One commenter wrote, “BRUNETTE KARLIE IS BACK.”

Kloss isn’t the only celebrity to have recently changed her hairstyle.

Continue scrolling to see more celebrity appearances.

After years of blonde hair, the supermodel decided it was time to switch back to brunette and debuted her new look in January 2022.

The “Happier Than Ever” singer “went red for a week” in November 2021, before opting for a brunette hair color.

A fiery buzzcut was debuted by the “I Love Me” singer ahead of the New Year.

On Christmas Eve, Saweetie debuted her new buzzcut on Instagram, ahead of the “new year, new me” trend.

Miley Cyrus debuted a cool new look with dark streaks in her blonde hair, which she debuted on the Dec.

On December, the founder of Honest Beauty flaunted her new bob haircut in a series of Instagram photos.

While doing press for the Netflix series’ upcoming second season, the Emily in Paris star debuted a new look.

“It’s time for new bangs,” she says.

