Your turn, 15. A song by Rona HARTNER

Confined and always inspired. The artists stay in touch with us. Rona Hartner in turn offers us a song recorded at home. To be continued.

The song: “If God calls me”

Rona Hartner. The unclassifiable. French-Romanian actress, singer, composer and instrumentalist. She who loves to create free atmospheres where she does not feel trapped and does not catalog her audience either. The multiplicity of its origins and its “vagabond nationality” push it to cross all borders and to open itself ever more towards a world without limits, with a faith and a force of life today unshakable.

Rona Hartner, actress, singer and dancer enjoys national fame in Romania, her country of origin. In France it was in the cinema, alongside Romain Duris in Tony Gatlif’s film “Gadjo Dilo”, that the public discovered it. With more than 10 albums, she has managed to make a respected name in the world of world music, by participating in the biggest festivals of the genre. A regular on TV sets, she has been a regular guest on talk shows. After having lived a conversion to Catholicism, Rona decides in 2014 to embark on a new CD and show project “ The Balkanik Gospel ”where she shares her spiritual journey and sings her faith in God (Label Rejoyce). The site: http://www.rejoyce-live.fr/artist/rona-hartner/ Combining gospel, brass band, jazz and traditional Balkan-inspired music, Rona Hartner’s new show is an invitation to a change of scenery ! She gives us here a beautiful demonstration of vocal power and creativity in the composition. On stage, with her musicians, she breathes the joy of living and gives off a warmth specific to the countries of the East. During 1 hour 45 minutes, “the Princess of the Balkans” takes the public with her on a bubbling, festive and spiritual journey.

Robert Migliorini