You’re cleaning your bathroom incorrectly – the best method uses simple products and takes only 10 minutes.

You’re cleaning your bathroom incorrectly – the best method requires only a few simple items and can be completed in under 10 minutes.

Keeping up with your to-do list isn’t always easy, and if your cleaning routine is suffering, an expert claims she has a solution.

Neat Caroline, a cleaning expert and TikToker, revealed how she cleans her entire bathroom in less than 10 minutes.

Caroline said at the top of the video she shared with her 53,000 followers, “If you’re super busy and cleaning your bathroom is low on your priorities, here’s how to clean it in 10 minutes flat.”

She started by clearing the entire countertop and placing any items on it in a holding bin so she could clean the clean surface.

“I use an all-purpose spray made of warm water and dish soap,” she explained.

Caroline moved to the shower door after allowing the spray to sit on the counter.

She also left the cleaner on the door to soak up any grime.

“I go to my toilet and pour about a half a cup of vinegar in and around the rim while that’s sitting,” she explained.

“I grab my wastebasket and toss it in the garbage while I soak that.”

Caroline then returned to the toilet and sprayed it with her multi-purpose dish soap spray to clean it.

She then scrubbed the toilet before returning to wipe down the countertops and shower doors.

She then used a fresh rag to clean the faucets, sinks, and bathroom mirrors with a solution of one part vinegar to one part water, claiming that the cleaner “really tackles hard water stains.”

Last but not least, she mopped the floor before exiting the room to avoid tracking dirt onto the freshly mopped floors.

Another cleaning guru shared her recipe for “lime power balls,” which are meant to keep faucets and drains clean between routine sanitizations if you don’t have time to scrub your bathroom at all.

