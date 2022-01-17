You’re cleaning your drain incorrectly; the proper method only requires two common household ingredients.

WE’VE ALL experienced the frustrations of a clogged drain: dirty water filling up, strange noises, and foul odors.

No matter how much water we pour down the drain or how many times we use the garbage disposal, the problem doesn’t always go away.

Fortunately, @Carolina.McCauley, TikTok’s resident cleaning expert, has a simple solution—and you probably already have the tools.

“Add a cup of baking soda and white vinegar to your drains if they’re slow,” she suggested.

She advised covering the drain with a towel for ten minutes to allow the solution to do its work.

Finally, remove the towel and fill the sink with hot water.

She stated, “It’s moving much faster now.”

While some users were grateful for the hack, others warned that it should not be repeated:

“Snake your drains and use Drano, y’all.”

“This isn’t going to help,” one of them said.

“Do not pour hot water down the drain.”

Many pipes can be made of plastic, and the plastic can be melted,” a second claimed.

Regardless of what some people think, Carolina has a TikTok following of over 2.5 million users thanks to tips like these.

She recently shared another video with a tip for removing black fungus from white surfaces and walls in your home.

Despite the fact that there are a plethora of products on the market that claim to remove mold, Carolina’s hack only requires one common ingredient: vinegar.

She explained, “Add diluted vinegar to a spray bottle.”

After that, the expert simply sprayed the “infected” areas with vinegar and waited twenty minutes for it to soak into the mold.

Carolina advised wiping away the mold with a cloth once the alarm went off.

The guck will easily slide off thanks to her trick.

She said, “Nice and clean.”