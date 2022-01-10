You’re cleaning your house incorrectly – a professional reveals how to tidy a room in under five minutes.

You’re cleaning your house incorrectly – an expert reveals how to clean a room in five minutes.

Keeping a clean house can be a pain in the neck for some people, but it doesn’t have to be.

A cleaning expert revealed her simple five-minute method for tidying a room, and the results are impressive.

The expert, who goes by the name Neat Caroline on TikTok, demonstrated how she cleans a living room area in a time-lapse video while explaining the steps she uses to complete the task quickly.

To begin, she suggested setting a five-minute timer “so you know you have a hard stop.”

“I’m going in and getting rid of anything that doesn’t belong,” she explained next. “That includes food, sweaters, books, and chargers from the night before.”

She fluffed her pillows and folded a blanket before going to sleep.

“This is a very simple way to instantly make your home look neat and tidy,” she explained.

She then used a rag to wipe down any surface with smudges, stains, or “anything that’s glaringly obvious” with her handy multi-purpose spray of half vinegar and half water.

“I’m not doing a thorough clean here because I only have five minutes,” she explained, adding, “so clean anything that stands out to you.”

She then used a microfiber cloth to dust the television and tossed her cat’s toys into a bin.

She mentioned that she had the cloth in her cleaning caddy, which is stuffed with cleaning supplies.

It’s not to be confused with Caroline’s organizing caddy, which aims to make Caroline’s home more organized with minimal effort.

Finally, she “quick vacuumed” the open areas of the room; however, she said the vacuuming part is optional unless you “have the time and energy.”

Caroline finished her video with two seconds to spare.

Caroline’s fans were blown away by her trick, with one remarking that it “couldn’t have come at a better time!”

“My ’22 solution is to clean my house on a regular basis,” they continued.

“That’s perfect,” said another admirer, adding that the same method could be used in the kitchen and dining room.

Caroline also has an easy method for cleaning your bathroom efficiently.

She previously demonstrated how to clean a bathroom in under 10 minutes using only common household items.

