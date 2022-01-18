You’re cleaning your pots and pans incorrectly—my method gets rid of all the gunk and residue.

A DELICIOUS home-cooked meal is hard to beat.

Cleaning up the mess that goes into making one, on the other hand, is a chore we often avoid until we’re forced to face it.

Fortunately, TikTok’s cleaning guru @Carolina.McCauley has a simple trick for dealing with your dirty pots and pans.

She taught her followers how to remove the black guck that sticks to your pans after cooking a dish on high heat in her video, which has over 70k views.

She suggested that you start by placing a single dishwasher tablet in the pan.

Then, pour in enough hot water to fill the entire dish.

Carolina poured the liquid down the kitchen sink after letting it sit for 30 minutes.

She finished the cleaning by lightly rubbing off the remaining pieces with a thin sponge, which came off easily thanks to the soap and hot water solution.

As a result, the pan looked brand new.

Many viewers chimed in with their own suggestions for completing the same task:

One user wrote, “Just boil some white vinegar in a pan and it does the trick too.”

“I’ve also found that putting baking soda and water in the pan and boiling it for a few minutes works well,” said another.

Carolina has become a TikTok favorite thanks to her practical cleaning tips like this one.

She also demonstrated how to keep dust from accumulating in your home in another of her videos.

Her solution, dubbed “Magic Dust Repellent,” consisted of only a few ingredients:

“A half-teaspoon of olive oil repels dust.”

“One teaspoon of vinegar to kill dust mites,” comes next.

She went on to say, “Add 12 cup of water.”

“Two drops of dish soap,” says the narrator.

Lemon essential oil, ten drops.”

She poured the liquid into an empty spray bottle after mixing the ingredients.

Carolina then sprayed the solution onto a microfiber cloth and used it to wipe down a nightstand, a lamp, and a light bulb in her home.

“Use this mixture once a week to keep dust at bay for longer,” she recommended.

