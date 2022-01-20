You’re cleaning your taps incorrectly, causing skin and hair problems.

Your taps are being cleaned incorrectly, causing damage to your skin and hair.

Taps, like light switches and TV remotes, are among the household items we don’t clean as often as we should.

However, a beauty enthusiast has emphasized the importance of properly caring for your taps, as this, she claims, is responsible for clear skin and healthy hair.

In her TikTok video, Lilliana said, ”Here’s one of those cleaning tricks nobody tells you to do.”

She suggested that you add some vinegar to boiling water to get rid of the limescale.

Then, using the appropriate tools, remove the nozzles and soak them for an hour in a cup filled with hot water and vinegar.

Lilliana used a glass cup to demonstrate the amount of dirt and limescale that was coming off.

”All of this stuff is in the water every time you wash your hands, brush your teeth, or take a bath.”

Lilliana claimed she had noticed a significant difference in the appearance of her skin and hair, despite the fact that she admitted it wouldn’t cause any serious harm because it’s mostly calcium and limescale.

”Before I did this, my skin was so dry.”

”Can you please explain why that is, Skincare TikTok?”

”Harsh water isn’t good for your skin,” one viewer speculated.

Strong minerals can cause your skin to lose moisture and nutrients.”

”Hard water is very harsh on your face, making texture,” someone added.

”That is why it is suggested that you switch to soft water.”

”Yes!! my school apartment had hard water and it broke me out like crazy,” one viewer shared.

”My breakouts stopped after a few days of being at home and using soft water on my skin.”

”I did this with my shower head when I first moved into my apartment and there were bugs in it,” said one horror story.

