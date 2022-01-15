You’re cleaning your water bottle incorrectly, and mold could be a threat to your health.

REUSABLE water bottles are simple to fill without thinking, but when was the last time you scrubbed yours?

If the water coming out of your old, faithful water bottle doesn’t smell or taste very fresh, you’re probably washing it incorrectly – or not as frequently as you should.

Mildew and mold thrive in the naturally moist environment inside water bottles, so it’s critical to wash them on a regular basis.

According to cleaning expert Leslie Reichert, you should clean your water bottle every day to avoid germs.

“After every use, germs will grow on your reusable water bottles,” Reichert told Apartment Therapy.

“When you consider that mold and mildew thrive in moist, dark environments, it’s safe to say that this isn’t a container you’d want to drink from.”

Cleaning a screw-top bottle is simple enough.

Simply remove the top from the bottle and place both pieces on the top rack of the dishwasher, including the drying cycle.

Before putting your water bottle in the dishwasher, double-check the product details on it.

Use a bottle brush to clean the bottom of the bottle and a small bottle brush, such as a straw brush, to clean the nooks of the lid on bottles with more complicated tops.

The water bottle can be cleaned with warm water and detergent on a daily basis.

Bon Appetit’s Nico Avalle suggests fizzy cleaning tablets for a monthly refresher.

To use the tablets, fill your bottle halfway with water, drop in a tablet, let it sit for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight, then rinse thoroughly.

Instead of the tablets, a classic mixture of baking soda and hydrogen peroxide could be used.

You can sanitize the water bottle if it still doesn’t appear to be fresh.

Sanitizing your water bottle with household cleaning supplies can be done in a variety of ways.

After standing for five to fifteen minutes, a mild bleach and water solution of one teaspoon bleach per gallon of water sanitizes.

Rinse thoroughly until the bleach odor is gone.

Fill your water bottle halfway with straight white distilled vinegar and leave it to sit for 10 minutes.

You can also use plain hydrogen peroxide.

After using any of these solutions, be sure to rinse thoroughly and air dry.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.