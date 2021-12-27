You’re contouring your face incorrectly; the proper technique will give you a soft, high cheekbone.

You’re contouring your face incorrectly; the proper technique will result in a soft-looking high cheekbone.

IT APPEARS WE HAVE BEEN EXERCISING AN EXCESSIVE AMOUNT OF EFFORT IN CONCOURTING OUR FACE.

If you want to have a gorgeous-looking cheekbone, a beauty guru suggested focusing on one area.

Megan Lavallie, a TikTok expert, shared her tip with her nearly 400,000 followers.

“So there’s one spot here on your cheek where if you poked a hole through it, it’d touch your teeth,” she explained, drawing a brown circle with a contour stick on the point she was describing.

“By blending it out gently, you can achieve the most natural-looking high cheekbone.”

She went on to say that the tip is for “those who want to look good from the side and front.”

The Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand, which costs (dollar)38 at Sephora, was used in the video, but there are plenty of other products that can achieve the same look.

Megan’s fans were enthralled by the trick, and many admitted to immediately purchasing the Charlotte Tillbury wand.

“MEGAN! You accomplished something here.

“Need to give it a shot,” one fan wrote.

Another exclaimed, “What a fantastic tip!! I’m going to try it tomorrow!”

“OMG, I’m going to try this right now,” said a third enthusiastic viewer.

Another TikToking beauty guru previously revealed that she contours her face with self-tanner if people want a more dramatic contoured look.

She applies it to the desired areas before bed, sleeps with it on, and then washes it off in the morning, leaving a naturally contoured look.

“I contour my face with a fluffy brush and self-tanner just like I would if I were wearing makeup,” she explained in her video.

“I chisel out all the areas where I want it to look more defined or tanned,” says the model.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.