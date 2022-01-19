You’re cooking onions incorrectly—here’s how to get sweet, golden onions without burning them.

You’re cooking your onions incorrectly—here’s how to get sweet, golden onions without burning them.

Nothing beats well-cooked onions when it comes to flavor.

Everything tastes better with them, from eggs to burgers to pizza to soup.

However, these delectable vegetables can be difficult to prepare and easy to burn.

On TikTok, one woman goes by the handle @tasteandtraveler and claims to have mastered the technique for sweet, perfectly cooked caramelized onions.

Two yellow onions were the starting point for her.

“Cut two large onions in half, peel, and slice them,” she instructed.

Next, get your pan ready:

“Heat one tablespoon of avocado oil in a wide, thick-bottomed pan over medium heat until it shimmers.”

Stir in the onions once the oil has reached the desired temperature.

Make certain that all of the pieces are completely covered in oil.

She claims that after about ten minutes, your onions will have a translucent appearance.

“Reduce the heat to medium low and add a nice pinch of salt” when this happens.

Stir in the salt thoroughly.

“The key is to cook them low and slow on medium low heat,” she explained.

“So stir them every few minutes,” says the cook.

After 30 minutes, she revealed how your onions should look: slightly browned, soft, and malleable.

She continued to mix and then showed how they looked after 45 minutes: golden and lovely.

“If your onions are sticking to the pan, turn down the heat,” she advised.

Add a splash of water if they’re starting to dry out.”

Finally, she revealed the finished product: “This is what they look like after an hour.”

They’re sweet, decadent, and delectable.”

The clip was well-received by her audience:

“Please don’t ever stop this series! It’s extremely helpful,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Totally worth the effort! Crock-pots and other methods just don’t get the same flavor.”